Delhiites tread with caution amid Covid scare this holiday season

Recent photos and videos of a largely unmasked crowd, pushing each other at Sarojini Nagar Market in the Capital sent shock waves across Delhi. With the rise in Omicron cases, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order in which they announced that district magistrates shall conduct surprise raids at shops, restaurants and public places, and take strict action against defaulters. Along with following rules such as adhering to only 50% seating capacity at restaurants and no mask no entry rules in shops, here’s how Delhiites are resolving to make amends and be responsible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrations contained at home

“There’s nothing more important than making sure that each of us plays our part in avoiding a third wave. My friends and I have cancelled all plans of hanging out and partying together for Christmas and New Years. We will be celebrating with our families at home. Enjoying a bonfire, pizza and a movie marathon at my home with my parents and wishing my friends digitally at midnight is how I’ll spend New Year’s Eve. We had initially planned on taking an outstation trip, but cancelled it. We understand that being doubly vaccinated isn’t enough and adhering to Covid protocols are very important,” says Harsh Bundela, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

Making the most of digital shopping

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The temptation to shop when you receive a festive bonus is immense. However, seeing a rise in Omicron cases, I think this is the best time to make use of the steep discounts that online platforms are offering on year end sales. The pleasure of avoiding crowds at shopping complexes and the ease of saving up on travel time is an added advantage. Even when I’m going shopping physically, I never go with my friends and I’m always masked up properly, covering my nose and mouth. Shopkeepers often ask customers to mask up before entering the store, and customers are also being called out if they are trying to loosen their masks,” says Radhika Bakshi, a corporate employee at a multinational company in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enjoying outdoors responsibly

“Whether it’s going to office, using public transport or going to grab a bite, the responsibility of making the rules set by the DDMA falls on us. We have to help shopkeepers and restauranteurs by following and respecting the rules they ask us to adhere by. To book a reservation prior to avoid queuing outside a restaurant, or to ensure you’re masked up while using your nearest ATM, all of it is actually a responsibility that Delhiites must take up,” says Vishwas Girdher, a student of Hansraj College.

No bookings beyond five people

With the DDMA not allowing any public gatherings, restaurants are also making sure to avoid overcrowding on tables. “We have a strict rule against big gatherings to the extent that we are not allowing more than five people at a table. That is the maximum number of people who can sit together at one table. Also, once we reach our 50 per cent capacity, we won’t allow anyone else to enter,” says Arjun Dawar, owner of Uncultured Delhi and One Oak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

QR coded menus, sanitiser machines, STAFF in PPE

Vishal Anand, from Farzi Cafe at Aerocity adds, “For the guests, we are checking masks, doing temperature checks and using sanitisers at the entrance. Our staff is fully vaccinated.” Double-vaccinated staff is one thing, some restaurant also has its staff in PPE kits and QR code-based systems menus to ensure safety. Akhil Malik, Director, QDs Hospitality, adds, “To ensure guests feel safe, we are following all relevant protocols.” One Oak and Uncultured Delhi owner Arjun Dawar says, “We have QR code-based system menus and have also kept extra masks and sanitisers at all tables. Whenever a group vacates a table, it will be cleaned well and then completely sanitised using a machine.” Varun Tulli, another restaurant owner adds, “At Tbsp. Tablespoon, the set-up has been done keeping Covid protocols in mind. Social distancing, PPE for waitstaff as well as kitchen staff, and regular sanitization is the non-negotiable mandate. All our staff is double vaccinated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @anjuri @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter