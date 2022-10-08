Delhi’s 1st ‘slum festival’ at Sarai Kale Khan on World Homeless Day

The Delhi government will be organising its first ‘slum festival’ on October 10 on World Homeless Day, a senior Delhi government official said on Saturday, adding that week-long programmes are planned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to sensitise people about the plight of being homeless and also to recognise the contribution of the homeless in Delhi.

A senior official from DUSIB stated that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be chief guest of the festival to be held at night shelter complex in Sarai Kale Khan. Activities planned include “Kabir Sandhya”, a poetry recital session, “Wall of Fame” for recognising talents of slum residents, besides puppet shows, live music and screening of movies on slums and the homeless. “We will be showcasing the contribution of voluntary organisations working for the homeless and the event will culminate with a tree plantation drive,” the official said.

“Many people from the slums of Delhi have done well in life despite facing various challenges. The people living in slums, especially the youth, have huge potential. We have planned these series of events to recognise successful people from slums and motivate the other slum dwellers to do well in life,” said DUSIB chief executive officer K Mahesh

Simultaneously, the department plans to hold activities across all the DUSIB shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras during the week from October 10-16. “This will include medical camps, yoga and meditation classes, special drive on cleanliness and tidiness. We will also be holding special camps in collaboration with departments for issuing of Aadhaar cards and Voter ID cards. The activities will also serve as platforms for involving philanthropists in shelter activities to meet some other essentials such as clothes, blankets, essential medicines, and nutritional food,” the official said.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board looks after Slums and JJ clusters where with the passage of time, the buildings have become dilapidated and basic civic services are missing. Delhi’s substantial chunk of population of about 30 lakh is estimated to be living in approximately 600,000 tenements.