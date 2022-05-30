Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s air quality in poor category, thunder, lightning expected

The mercury in Delhi was likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday amid partly overcast weather
PM10 was the primary pollutant in the city’s air. (AP/File)
Updated on May 30, 2022 08:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning as thunder and lightning were expected while the mercury was likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday amid partly overcast weather.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board website, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 224 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI was 273 on Sunday in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Monitoring agency the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said PM10 was the primary pollutant. “Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 77% to PM10. For the next 3 days (30th, 31st, 1st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’. Moderate temperature (> 40ºC) and mixing layer height (~ 3 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality.”

The minimum temperature on Monday was expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius while it was 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, a day earlier. The average maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday was normal for this time of the year.

