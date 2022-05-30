Delhi’s air quality in poor category, thunder, lightning expected
NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning as thunder and lightning were expected while the mercury was likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday amid partly overcast weather.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board website, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 224 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI was 273 on Sunday in the poor category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Monitoring agency the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said PM10 was the primary pollutant. “Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 77% to PM10. For the next 3 days (30th, 31st, 1st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’. Moderate temperature (> 40ºC) and mixing layer height (~ 3 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality.”
The minimum temperature on Monday was expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius while it was 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, a day earlier. The average maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday was normal for this time of the year.
Two arrested in Gurugram for murdering man after spat over ‘stock market losses’
The deceased, Shubhankar Bhadra, lived with his wife and children in Nathupur, DLF Phase 3. His mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived close by and would often visit them. Bhadra’s mother-in-law, Malti, and brother-in-law, Suraj, cooked up the story of Bhadra falling down the stairs to mislead family members and the police. Both have confessed to their crimes, and Malti has also been taken into custody. Police have recovered the murder weapon.
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
