Delhi's air quality remains ‘very poor’ with AQI at 343

The air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category for the sixth consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India data, the air quality index (AQI) was at 343 on Thursday morning.

Delhi’s air quality index on Thursday was 343 . (Vipin Kumar/HT)

On Wednesday at 4pm, the city recorded an overall AQI reading of 364, the highest this season and the fifth consecutive day of deteriorating conditions. Despite favourable wind conditions and lower contributions from farm fires compared to previous years, Delhi's air quality has worsened this year.

Last year, on November 1, pollution levels reached the severe zone with an AQI of 424. In 2021, the AQI on the same date was 281 (poor), and in 2020, it was 364 (very poor).

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). An AQI above 500 is classified as "severe plus."

Here's the AQI in parts of Delhi-NCR as of 8 am Thursday, as per CPCB

Area AQI Noida 338 Gurugram 174 Ghaziabad 219 IGI airport 336 Rohini 394

(CPCP - Central Pollution Control Board)

‘Next 15-20 days from Nov 1 critical’

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the next 15-20 days starting from November 1 “would be critical in the context of the air quality index” due to the ongoing poor air quality in the national capital.

Rai said, “From November 1, the next 15 to 20 days are critical. Scientists are saying that the temperature is dropping and the speed of air has decreased, so pollutants are at a lower level. Yesterday, AQI was nearly 350. Due to the work going on in the 13 hotspots in Delhi, the situation is fairly under control. At some hotspots, vehicle pollution's contribution is high.”

He added, “There are about five to six hot spots where the AQI has consistently been over 400. We are continuously monitoring the situation in these areas through the nodal officers who have been instructed to increase anti-smog guns and water sprinkling. We are also identifying the major factors contributing to pollution in these areas.”

Rai also talked about the decision made to halt construction activities within a one-kilometre radius of hotspots where the AQI consistently hovers around 400.

