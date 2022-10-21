Days ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality drops to ‘poor’ category, may worsen by tomorrow

Two days ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality worsened on Friday with the 24-hour average air quality index recorded at 262, reported PTI citing the Central pollution control board. On Thursday, the index value was recorded at 228.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management said the air quality index (AQI) may move into the 'very poor' category by Saturday. The organisation had directed the authorities to enact stage two of GRAP - which includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

"Also, the Diwali festival on October 24 is expected to worsen the situation further. Therefore, to prevent the deterioration of the air quality further, the subcommittee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of GRAP -- 'very poor' air quality (Delhi AQI 3O1-4OO) -- be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR in addition to all actions under Stage I," the order by the Commission for Air Quality Management read.

The national capital recorded the maximum temperature at 33.5 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius - a notch below normal. It has also predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday, reported PTI citing IMD.

