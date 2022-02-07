Delhi's Covid tally drops further with 1,151 new cases, positivity rate at 2.62%

Delhi continued to show a downward trend in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 1,151 infections were recorded on Monday, pushing the caseload to 18,45,084. The positivity rate currently stood at 2.62 per cent.

According to the health department's updated bulletin, 15 more patients died in the national capital due to related complications, while 2,120 recuperated in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries climbed to 25,998 and 18,11,201, respectively. The active caseload of Covid-19 in Delhi is at 7,885, down from 8,869 on Sunday.

The bulletin said nearly 44,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for coronavirus. These included 39,394 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and the remaining were 4,597 rapid antigen tests.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi has declined to 28,980 and 5,715 patients remain in home isolation.

The authorities have so far administered nearly three crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 9,22,723 children between the age group of 15 and 17 have been vaccinated and the precautionary dose has been administered to 3,16,552, the bulletin said.

Schools for classes 9-12 and colleges reopened earlier in the day, weeks after remaining shut due to the latest resurgence in cases.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, had said last week colleges should encourage their students to attend offline classes.

From February 14, schools will reopen for nursery classes to those studying in classes 8. However, Sisodia said the hybrid mode of education will continue for school students.

"Schools will reopen from February 7 for standard 9-12. Classes for nursery to standard 8 will reopen from February 14. Hybrid classes will continue," he had said while addressing a press conference on February 4.