Delhi's daily Covid cases fall to 11,684; positivity rate dips further to 22.5%

Daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, with as many as 11,684 samples returning positive test result, as against 12,527 a day ago, taking the city's cumulative infection tally to 1,734,181, a health department bulletin showed. Daily fatalities, however, witnessed a rise, as 38 people succumbed due to the viral illness, up from 24 on Monday, pushing the overall toll to 25,425, as per the bulletin.

From January 14 to 17, the national capital logged 24,383; 20,718; 18,286; 12,527 fresh infections respectively. Meanwhile, the daily toll on each day was recorded at 34, 30, 28 and 24.

The latest bulletin also showed that Delhi's new cases were from 52,002 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a rise of 7240 samples from the previous bulletin. This meant that the city's positivity rate stood at 22.47 per cent, down from 28 per cent a day ago. The total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 34,156,827.

The data further showed that 17,516 patients were discharged after recovering, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,630,644. The Capital's active case count stood at 78,112, a fall from 83,982 on Monday. Also, on the vaccination front, health officials inoculated 151,314 more beneficiaries, among whom 86,860 received their first dose, while 45,582 received their second.

As many as 28,709,662 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered thus far, including 16,590,563 first doses, 11,971,842 second doses and 147,257 ‘precautionary’ or booster shots.

A host of curbs, including night curfew and weekend curfew, are currently in place in Delhi to curb the spread of the virus. After staying low for several months, daily infections began spiking in the final days of December last year, primarily due to the Omicron variant, prompting authorities to clamp restrictions.