Delhi's daily Covid tally dips to 1,604, case positivity rate stands at 2.87%

Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a dip on Saturday after 1,604 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. Today's infections are 668 fewer than Friday's when 2,272 cases were logged. The cumulative case count of the national capital has now reached 18,42,523, the bulletin data showed.

Fresh fatalities also dropped on Saturday following 17 patients succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to 20 the day before. The overall death toll of Delhi currently stands at 25,969. Meanwhile, new recoveries tumbled with 3,324 people recuperating from the virus in the last 24 hours, down from 4,166 on Friday. With this, the count of total number of recovered patients has touched 18,06,575.

Delhi's case positivity rate, however, continued to show hopes as it further declined to 2.87% on Saturday. On Friday, the positivity rate was 3.85%, while it was 4.3% on Thursday.

Hospitalisation rates, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19, also maintained a downward swing with as many as 1,037 people currently admitted, down from Friday's 1,200. Notably, there has been a reduction in suspected Covid-19 cases too with the figures reaching 61 on Saturday, down from 67 on Friday.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out - both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), however, dropped on Saturday. A total of 55,824 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with RAT accounting for 10,539, down from 59,036 carried out on Friday.

The reduction in single-day Covid-19 cases comes a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) eased more restrictions in the national capital. Schools have been permitted to reopen in a staggered manner, with offline classes for grades 9 to 12 starting on February 7. Gyms have also been allowed to reopen, while night curfew will now start from 11pm instead of the earlier 10pm, and will end at 5am.

Delhi deputy chief minister, who holds the education portfolio in the Union territory as well, said that hybrid classes - mixture of online and offline, will continue in schools, and colleges will be asked to discourage online classes and have in-person lectures. Teachers who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be permitted in schools and colleges.