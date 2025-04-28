Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last three years

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 08:31 PM IST

Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last three years

New Delhi, The peak power demand of Delhi, pushed by the hot weather, crossed 6,000 MW for the first time this season on Monday, said discom officials.

Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last three years
Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last three years

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi’s peak power demand reached 6,015 MW at 3.30 pm the highest on April 28 in the last three years. Earlier, the highest peak demand on April 28 was 6,050 MW in 2022.

The peak demand on April 28 in 2024 and 2023 was 4,994 MW and 4,428 MW.

The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 40.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the demand of 2590 MW and 1290 MW in their distribution areas, said a spokesperson of the company.

He said more than 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring a smooth supply in Delhi during the summer months.

Delhi is on the cusp of another historic power milestone, the SLDC said, adding that after clocking a record power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summers of 2025 may clock the 9,000 MW for the first time.

Amid the soaring temperatures, Delhi’s power demand peaked at 6,015 MW, which is the highest so far this season, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson.

The discom successfully met the peak demand of 1,817 MW in its distribution area of north Delhi, which is the highest in the season so far, she said.

The company is fully geared up for seamless power supply without any power outages and has sufficient measures in place amid the rising power demand during the summer season, she added.

A BSES spokesperson said power discoms are geared up to ensure a reliable supply to meet the demand of more than 50 lakh consumers and two crore residents in south, west, east and central Delhi.

BSES has made power banking arrangements with several states, from where the discoms will get up to 500 MW of power during the summer months, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last three years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On