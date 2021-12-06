Delhi: Striped hyena spotted in Asola Bhatti sanctuary after three years

A striped hyena was spotted at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary (ABWS) on Friday, in what is reportedly the first sighting of the animal in the park since 2018, when wildlife officials found its pug marks there.

Sohail Madan, centre manager, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at Asola, said the animal was captured on one of the 22 camera traps inside the sanctuary. “There has been indirect evidence of a striped hyena in 2018 and 2017, when we found pug marks, but this is the first photographic evidence of the animal in a long time,” said Madan.

The cameras were installed inside the park in March this year as part of the census of all mammals inside the sanctuary. The census aims to cover the mammalian diversity inside the sanctuary which is spread across an area of 2,782 hectares.

Nisheeth Saxena, chief wildlife warden, forest and wildlife department, confirmed the sighting and said that the animal is likely to have come from the Aravalli belt in Haryana.

“Over the last few years, we have been observing striped hyenas and their pug marks during the winter. This year too, one such hyena has been captured on a camera trap. It is possible that there were more,” he said.

Experts said striped hyenas are nocturnal omnivores and can survive on small mammals, insects and fruits too. They said these animals typically prefer a scrub forest, which the Aravalli landscape offers.

Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist in-charge at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in North Delhi said hyenas are scavengers and can live close to human settlements. “They are scavengers, and the Indian hyena is generally known to not live in packs. We have seen them survive close to human settlements where there is plenty of waste, including carcasses and meat that gets dumped with garbage,” said Khudsar. He said the sighting of the animal was a good sign for the animal habitat.

Amit Anand, deputy conservator of forest (south), said striped hyenas have similar food habits as the golden jackal, which is found in large numbers at Asola. “The animal was last seen around 2015 in the Dera Mandi area. It is found across the Aravalli hills, but sightings on the Delhi side are rare,” he said.

In September, the camera traps at the sanctuary also captured a leopard, spotted barely 250 metres away from the office of the DCF (south).