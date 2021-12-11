Delhiwale: A living landmark for 40 years

She’s a living landmark of Connaught Place. The colonial-era commercial district has seen rapid transformation in recent decades, and very few institutions have managed to survive.

But fruit seller Ms Phoolwati, 60, can seen everyday in the same spot on the KG Marg pavement - and it’s been 40 years. She sits still, with such composure that the mere act of buying an apple or a guava from her might turn out to be soothing or meditative experience.

This afternoon, as always, Ms Phoolwati is sitting motionless with her fruit baskets. The cobbler behind her is lying sprawled on his pavement stall, asleep. A pedestrian has paused by her stall while reading a newspaper, as if he has suddenly come across some news of great importance. It is a rare moment on the road in the background - there is almost no traffic. The scene is like a photograph. Moments later, a man appears, trying to leap over the tall metal fence on the divider.

Ms Phoolwati is facing a new high-rise whose construction finished during the pandemic. The immediate landscape includes an old tree that fell by the wayside some months ago. So much has changed, she observes. Before the coronavirus reshaped our world, her stall teemed with office-goers. “Since the pandemic [arrived], I only sell half of what I used to sell,” she mutters, agreeing that perhaps many of her previous customers are nowadays working remotely from home.

Ms Phoolwati commutes daily from her home in Khichdipur, renting an auto to carry all the fruits. Her day begins at four in the morning, and two hours later, she is at the wholesale Azadpur subzi mandi to buy fresh fruits. She sets up her stall by ten. She returns home 12 hours later.

Ms Phoolwati lives with her retired husband. Her two sons reside nearby with their families. “In the morning, my chhoti bahu (younger daughter-in-law) prepares lunch for me. In the evening, my badi bahu (elder daughter-in-law) prepares dinner for me and my husband.”

Despite her advanced years, the fruit seller hasn’t considered retiring from work “because it’s important to earn money as long as one can”.

In the following ten minutes, no customer arrives. Ms Phoolwati remains still as a statue. And what goes on in her mind during such spare moments? “Kya kahe (what to say),” she says, smiling faintly.

She shows her hands. They justify her name. The palms are tattooed with tiny phool, or flowers

