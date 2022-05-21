Delhiwale: A retired man
- Glimpse of a working life
There’s a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair.
That’s what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. Except he is deftly slicing off slim wooden stripes that are already as slim as a hair. Each time a curious passerby looks on, he throws a friendly smile but stays absorbed in his work.
“I’m preparing a jharoo,” he says, not lifting off his eyes. He describes himself through a gesture, momentarily lifting his arm towards a small board fitted to an adjacent pole—it says “Dada”, and gives his mobile number. “That’s me… everyone knows me by this name, my grandchildren gave me this name… but my real name is Karua.”
In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” So, every morning he leaves his house in Meethapur, boards a DTC bus, and stations himself for a few hours on this spot, where he makes jharoo.— “unless a neighbourhood resident calls me on my mobile for a service, such as a drain cleaning.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says.
For all these years, he worked as an employee in the municipality, and his job included sweeping of the streets every morning in this very locality. “My father, who was from Tundla, was also an employee in the municipality.” His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says. She still has few years to go before she retires. Two of their three sons have landed in the same organisation as well. His third son works in a shop, and his only daughter lives with her husband elsewhere.
“I’m still young… I have years of work ahead.” Turning the conversation to the jharoo’s stripes, he observes that “it is good if each seek is thin and sharp… Because the jharoo then is able to scrape things off the road easily, and it (broom) feels lighter in the hand.” In fact, he says, he often makes new replacements for his wife and two sons. He runs his hand across his hair, remarking that “broom is similar to comb, in the way that they need sharp teeth to run effortlessly.”
It’s around 10. By afternoon he will be back home and served a hot meal by his daughters-in-law. “After which I will sleep and relax for the rest of the day,” he says, laughing, “like a retired man.”
-
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.
-
Lying neglected for many years, Sahir Ludhianvi’s ancestral house and govt resort at Amaltas village set to get a facelift
The ancestral house of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the government resort at Amaltas village on National Highway (NH- 44), also known as Oasis, are set to get a new lease of life with the aim to promote tourism in the state. It was in 2009 that the then Shiromani Akali Dal decided to close down the government resort in Amaltas and lease it out to a private company.
-
Facing problems in Behbal Kalan firing probe: SIT to high court
The special Investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it was facing problems in the probe due to lack of access to the findings of an inquiry into the Kotkapura violence, facts of which are interconnected with this case. Certain other material evidence and facts also need to be cross checked with the Kotkapura case.
-
Karnal youth thrashed for commenting against Khalistan on social media
A youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for allegedly commenting against Khalistan on social media. The victim, identified as Sandeep Rana, is a resident of Karnal. He was attacked for opposing a comment in favour of Khalistan on Instagram. A video of the incident was circulated on the social media in which a group of turbaned men can be seen thrashing the youth with sticks at Sector 14 in Karnal.
-
Haryana man booked for raping 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
The Moti Nagar police on Thursday booked a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Ludhiana around three-and-a-half months ago. The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh of Kurukshetra. In her complaint, the victim, who is a resident of Mundian Kalan, stated that the accused is a distant relative. She had met him at a wedding in December 2021, where they had exchanged phone numbers.
