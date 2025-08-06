Delhiwale: Barkha’s world

She is the neighbourhood’s ironing service provider. Barkha has been ironing clothes for 20 years. Every morning, she reaches this upscale Delhi colony after a long commute from her home in Meethapur, settling down to administer her park-facing establishment, where she works until six in the evening. Barkha irons 50 clothes daily. During the lunch hour, she heats her home-made subzi by keeping the bowl on the smouldering coals of her hefty iron. This morning, preparing her iron for the day, she agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Barkha has been ironing clothes for 20 years. (HT)

The principal aspect of your personality.

My sons Arjun, Karan, Akshay, and my daughter Malti Devi.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

He should be dutiful to his wife and children. His waking hours should be spent thinking of their well-being. He should not stray from home life.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

A sachhi (true) saheli should understand the things of my heart. She should also help me with anything related to my work.

Your main fault.

I have no fault. I’m not jealous of anyone. I want everyone to have a job, to have a nice life… sometimes my cooking doesn’t turn out well.

Your idea of happiness.

When my children are happy.

Your idea of misery.

If my man, or my sons, do something wrong. That will never happen! I always tell my sons that whether they get one rupee, or two rupees, from the world, they must keep to honest work. God will take care of the rest.

Where would you like to live?

In my village, Bangar Mau, in UP’s Unnao.

Your favourite colour.

Black.

Your heroes in real life

My sasur ji, Munni Lal. My pitaji, Gundi Lal. They both have left the world.

Your favourite food.

Fish with rice.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking that if I could find some other work, then I will give up this ironing.

How do you wish to die?

I leave that to God.