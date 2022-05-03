Delhiwale: Crunchy souvenirs from Ujjain
Normalcy has returned in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, at least in one particular public space. A thread that linked Gurugram’s Jama Masjid with the temple town of Ujjain has reclaimed its pre-pandemic tautness.
The object of our interest is a biscuit cart that looks very modest, but happens to be a long-time landmark in the area.
Traditionally, a gourmand may visit the Friday mosque in the Millennium City’s Sadar Bazar for the crispy kebabs charred live at a stall on the mosque’s plaza, or the spicy biryani cooked every afternoon beside a park facing the mosque.
Some people, though, come to specifically visit this cart, parked close to the mosque. The pavement enterprise gets its biscuits from Ujjain, the town in Madhya Pradesh famous for Mahakaleshwar Mandir.
During the long periods of the coronavirus, the biscuit cart operated intermittently. “Arre janaab, now the supply from Ujjain no longer gets disrupted, and I’m getting fresh biskut (sic) five times a month,” says cart owner Nashir Ahmad Khan in perfect Urdu that he renders melodically, like a poet reciting his verses.
Made in Ujjain’s Kanha Bakery, these biscuits are arrayed out in chocolate, jeera, ajwain, cherry, and coconut flavours. They are as tasty as the ones made every morning in the legacy bakeries of Old Delhi. Why not get the stuff from closer home then? Clad in his trademark safari suit, Khan patiently expounds on Gurugram’s relationship with ‘Ujjain biskit’.
He reveals that these were introduced to the town more than a decade ago by an unnamed wholesaler who first started to “import” cartons of biscuits from the Ujjain bakery. Gradually, a few other wholesalers followed, and, like sugar in milk, a souvenir of Ujjain blended into Gurugram.
While the other vendors selling these Ujjaini biscuits must be as friendly as the owner of this cart, it is still rare to come across a man so polite, elegant and literary minded. To hear Khan speak his long strings of sentences so pacifically fills one with calm and awe. The biscuit trader is also very dapper. Tapping his finger determinedly on his chest, he declares that “I will wear safari suit marte dam tak (till I die).”
The cart serves daily from 10 am till 8 pm.
-
Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K
With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.
-
GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday began GMADA's drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks. On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
-
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
-
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
-
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
