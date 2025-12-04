Delhiwale: Grave words

A grave has limited dimensions, and yet possesses a sentimental scope without a limit—to the person whose loved one lies buried in the grave. Sadia Dehlvi’s grave in Muslim cemetery, Shidipura (the visitor being publisher Karthika VK). (HT Photo)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Delhi is a city of graves. Some neighbourhoods stand on former graveyards, such as Kaka Nagar. There is even a 5-star hotel standing upon an ex-qabristan, (but we won’t name it!). One city locality takes the cake—it is called Mohalla Qabristan. Here’s a survey of select graves spread across Delhi’s many graveyards. To be more precise, this is a tribute not to those graves, but to lines inscribed on the graves. These carefully considered words memorialise our fellow citizens who once walked around Delhi, as we do today.

That said, it ought to be noted that a massive section of departed Delhiwale cannot be found in Delhi graveyards—because Hindus and Sikhs are cremated, the ashes immersed in the flowing water of rivers. However, since the focus is on epitaphs, a beautiful temple is included in this unique tour—for the marble tiles on its walls are inscribed with scores of epitaphs, the individual tile being put up by the loved ones of the departed citizen. Starting with a historic graveyard.

Eugénie Grosup’s grave in Nicholson Cemetery, Kashmere Gate

“Born on 22 January 1914

Dead on 8 December 1946

Spouse of his highness

The Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala

Sorry that she had such an unexpected end

May God rest her soul”

Jessica Lall’s grave in Christian Cemetery, Prithviraj Road

“Dearest “Shona”, who left us suddenly under tragic circumstances on 30th April 1999 to give happiness and laughter in heaven as she did in her short life of 34 years”

Rosaline Wilson’s grave in Christian Cemetery, Paharganj

“Maa, we realised what mother meant by being so far from you, now the heart understands what is a mother’s love. We miss you, Mom.”

Sadia Dehlvi’s grave in Muslim cemetery, Shidipura (see photo; the visitor being publisher Karthika VK)

“Sab Nijami likhenge mehshar ke din

Laaj rakhna hai tumko hamari nijam

(It is a couplet by poet Amir Khusro. Loose translation: All the Nizamis will write on the day of judgement, you have to protect the honour of our Nizam)”

Memorial tile for Nishit Kumar Kanjilal on a wall of Kali Mandir, CR Park

“He sacrificed his life to save a fellow citizen in CP Park shooting on 20th October 1987”

Unknown couple’s grave in Parsi cemetery, behind Prithviraj Market

“Sleep on parents dear, you have earned your rest,

For each one of us you did your best”

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Ephraim Jhirad’s grave in Jewish graveyard, Humayun Road

“Wise in heart and mighty in strength. He died on 17 September during the India-Pakistan war while commanding the 8th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles. He was greatly mourned by Joyce Rebecca, his beloved wife”

RV Smith’s grave in Indian Christian Cemetery, Burari

“Writer, Poet, Journalist, Editor

Chronicler of Delhi & Agra”