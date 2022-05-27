Delhiwale: Sociology of an object
It’s night. The midsummer’s air has become less hot. Two men are sitting together, sharing the single hukkah standing between them. First, the man in T-shirt puffs from the pipe, then the man in the kurta pajama.
This hukkah is like a popular landmark, here in the small plaza outside the Jama Masjid, in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar. It has been at the place for years. In the BC (before Covid) era, large and small groups of men, always men, would be huddled around it at different times of the day, with the hukkah passing around the circle, like passing-the-parcel game. Each person would unhurriedly indulge in a puff or two before handing it to the next. The men wouldn’t necessarily be familiar to each other, though many would be regulars. Most of these men would be labourers in the area. There would inevitably be a thekedar, the contractor who would arrange assignments for the labourers.
The arrival of the coronavirus temporarily disrupted that way of public life.
Now, as the pandemic fades, the hookah looks like a buried relic that has suddenly resurfaced. That’s an illusion—the hookah never disappeared except during the lockdowns. “It remained in use, hum log (we people) would come to it but never in such numbers as before,” says the man in T-shirt, as he replenishes the hookah’s chillum, the cavity containing the tobacco, with a fresh piece of smouldering coal. The man in kurta pajama interjects, saying that “almost of us are back to work an a daily basis, and the hookah is again in demand. Some of us don’t even smoke. The fact that it is here brings sakoon (calm).”
The men confirm that the hookah remains in the plaza at night. “It is placed over there,” one of them points to the low brick wall behind him.
It’s difficult to ascertain the hukkah’s original owner. One person says it belonged to a nearby kebab shop (its owner is not around at the moment to confirm the fact). Another person says it was brought to the plaza by a contractor called Saleem.
As time passes, some of the shops pull down their shutters. The two men who were with the hukkah too have left. But the hukkah still has company—four new faces are by its side (see photo).
-
Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to enforce the Delhi government's failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.
-
Punjab minister pushes for IT skill centers in villages to stop brain drain
The Punjab government would set up IT skill centers in rural areas to prevent brain drain and encourage the state's youth to work for foreign firms staying back home, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday. Dhaliwal made the comments while visiting an IT company at Tangra village near here, established by a village woman, Mandeep Kaur, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
-
Assault on cops: HC issues notice to Payal AAP MLA, Punjab govt
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice for August 3 to the Punjab government and AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura on a petition filed by a Punjab Police inspector in a 20-month-old case. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has also sought the status of investigation in the FIR registered against Giaspura on September 20.
-
Punjab clinches top spot in National Achievement Survey
Ludhiana: Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey 2021 report released by the education ministry on Wednesday. NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. A total of 34,1,158 students from 1,18,274 government, government aided, central government and recognised private schools across the country participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.
-
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, sP MLA Manoj Pandey said. No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
