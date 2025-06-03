Delhiwale: Soul of a sartorialist

A citizen of impeccable style, tea stall owner Shakir Hasan always wears ironed pants-shirt; the formal full-sleeve shirt neatly tucked into his belted pants. The slim, elegant man looks truly exclusive, for nobody around him here in Old Delhi’s Bulbuli Khana neighbourhood is ever dressed like him. Most men here are seen either in traditional kurta-pajamas, or in ubiquitous denim jeans.. This afternoon, while making his nth round of chai, Shakir Hasan agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Tea stall owner Shakir Hasan always wears ironed pants-shirt; the formal full-sleeve shirt neatly tucked into his belted pants. (HT)

Your favourite drink.

Doodh.

The principal aspect of your personality.

It has to be my passion to earn, and to look after my family. I’m also physically very fit compared to most people of my age, here in Dilli-6. Maybe because I walk a lot during the day, delivering chai to around 50 shops. Or, maybe because I have only one meal daily.

Your favourite qualities in a person.

The ability to understand the true essence of people he or she engages with everyday.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their readiness to support me in my bad times.

Your main fault.

Chain-smoking. You will always see me with Jai Bharat beedi.

Where would you like to live?

I live in Gali Saeed Khan. I was born there. All my forefathers lived and died here. So I am living where I want to live.

Your favourite occupation.

To earn the roti of honesty. So, I find satisfaction in my chai stall. My late father, Nawab Hasan, had founded it 38 years ago.

Your favourite bird?

Kabutar.

Your favourite names.

The names of my children. Adina, my daughter; Uzaif, my son.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I had the gift. I was a cricketer in my youth, an all-rounder. Since Dilli-6 hardly has any open ground, we boys would play in India Gate Maidan.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When people say things out of anger. They actually don’t mean those hurtful things.

How do you wish to die?

While making chai.