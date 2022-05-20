Delivery executive killed in hit and run in Dwarka

An 18-year-old Zepto delivery executive succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, two days after a hit him by a vehicle that fled the spot in Dwarka on May 16. Police have registered a case but no arrest has been made so far as the police are yet to locate the errant driver.

The delivery executive, Karan, was a resident of a slum cluster in Goyala Dairy area and he had started working for Zepto, a grocery delivery app, only a month ago to save money for his sister’s wedding in November, the family said.

Following the accident, Zepto announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to Karan’s family and an insurance grant of ₹8 lakh, the company said in a statement.

A police officer privy to probe said the control room received a call around 11.50pm alerting them about an accident. “Two more calls were received and one of the callers said a car has hit a scooter and sped away without stopping. When police reached the spot, they got to know that the injured scooter rider, the 18-year-old Zepto executive, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital from there,” the officer said, adding that a case under the Indian Penal Code sections of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life was registered at the Dwarka South police station. After Karan succumbed to injuries on May 18, causing death by negligence was also added, the officer said, asking not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said, “Intense efforts are being made to trace the offender. CCTV ffootage is being analysed and witnesses are being examined.”

Sitting in their one-room house in Goyala Dairy, Karan’s sister Karan’s sister Simran,20, said, “Around 11.30pm, Karan was on is way back to his office in Sector 10 after making a delivery when the accident took place. One of his friends, who was on the same route as Karan, saw a crowd and stopped to see what had happened. He was Karan lying injured and immediately called his friends and together, they took him to the hospital.”

The family suspects that Karan lay unattended for sometime, which cost him his life. “We have been told that a car driven by a couple hit my son. The least they could have done was to take my son to a hospital. They should not have fled,” Karan’s father Raju,40, said over the phone. “We want the police to arrest the culprits. He was my only son and had a life ahead of him, which has been cut short by a reckless driver,” he said.

Zepto, in a statement said, that they are assisting the family. “We are helping the family with the immediate financial aid of ₹10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of ₹8 lakh. As they get through this difficult time, we will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family.”