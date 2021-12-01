Denizens seek relief from smog with air-purifying plants

Peace lily, sansevieria, philodendron, areca palm, spider plant, aglaonema, rubber plant, syngonium, monstera — these popular house plants don’t just liven up your living spaces but have air purifying properties as well. And nurseries in Delhi-NCR are reporting an increase in their sales amid the pollution rampant in the Capital. Repunjai Saini, owner, Priya Nursery near India Gate, says the market is now seeing new buyers of such plants. “The AQI got fairly better in between, but it went back to severe. People want to be prepared and are buying such plants anticipating the smoggy days ahead. There is a definite increase in demand but prices have not risen,” he says.

“Bahut log aise plants le rahein hain. Sansevieria khareedne aa rahe hain bahut log. Pura din hum air purifying plants dikhate hi rehte hain. Itna pollution jo ho gaya hai,” says Mosim Khan, from Masjid Nursery, Pandara Road. Echoing similar sentiments, Nidhant Dahiya, owner of Osho Vatika Nursery, Sector 13, Gurugram, says, “Ficus tree is a popular option, besides areca palms and peace lily that remain favourites.”

For residents such as Simi Arora, the plants are a great add-on for the interiors. “My son got air purifying plants for the health benefits. But they serve a dual purpose as they look good too. I have even bought them for a friend.”

Gurugram-based Sarika Panda Bhatt shares, “I have air purifying plants in every room. November was really bad with respect to AQI. Ab air purifier kitna hi chalaoge? These plants give me some mental satisfaction.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter