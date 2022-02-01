Dense fog delays flights at IGIA, Met forecasts light rain tomorrow

Delhi witnessed dense fog on Tuesday morning when the visibility dropped to around 50 metres at Safdarjung weather station, and to 100 metres at Palam, hitting flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

According to airport officials, several flights scheduled between 8.30am and 12 noon were delayed, but there were no cancellations.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to dense fog on Wednesday and light showers on Thursday.

R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said visibility dense fog was reported at Safdarjung between 6.30am and 8.30am. “At Palam, it (the fog) began late, but (visibility) fell down to 100 metres between 8.30am and noon. CAT-III procedures were put into place on runways 29/11 and 28/10 at IGI airport,” he said.

“We saw dense fog in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana as wind speed was low and the moisture content in the air was fairly high. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday as well, but this will abate by Thursday, with possibility of rain,” said Jenamani, and added that the maximum temperature fell down by 2-3 degrees at several places in Delhi.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – one degree below normal. It was 22.2 degrees on Monday. Delhi’s coldest location meanwhile was Mungeshpur on Tuesday, with a high of just 17.6 degrees. The minimum temperature was recorded at of 7 degrees – one degree below normal.

“Moderate to dense fog is expected on Wednesday as well. It will clear late but eventually sun will come out. The maximum will hover around 21 degrees, and the minimum may settle at around 8 degrees. An active western disturbance will then bring light rain on Thursday, with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/hour,” Jenamani said.

The airport official said low-visibility procedures (LVP) were in place from 8.30am onwards, but no flights had to be cancelled or diverted on account of fog. “Airlines were alerting passengers and the airport also asked passengers to check with the concerned airline in case of delays. Some flights were delayed due to the low visibility,” said the official.

February meanwhile began with ‘very poor’ air, with an air quality index (AQI) value of 346, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. It was 338 (very poor) on Monday.

Agencies forecast the AQI to begin dropping Thursday onwards on account of rain. “The AQI indicates ‘very poor’ air quality and this is likely to remain for the next two days as well, as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On February 3 and 4, rain is likely to occur with gusty winds, which is expected to improve the AQI to the lower end of ‘very poor’ or the ‘poor’ category,” said Safar, a government forecasting body.