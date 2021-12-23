Designated feeding spots latest sticking point in conflict over stray dogs in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi (like many metros) is divided over community dogs , and the July judgement of the Delhi High Court, which sought to strike a balance hasn’t really helped.

In an 86-page judgement by Justice J R Midha, the HC established that citizens had a right to feed and dogs had a right to access food, but at the same time, the exercise should not cause inconvenience or infringe upon the rights of others.

Sonya Ghosh, an animal activist, who has been designating feeding spots on behalf of the Animal Welfare Board of India or AWBI, says the 2021 order reiterates what a 2009 HC order did, the need to designate fixed feeding spots for community dogs so feeders and the general public will not come into a conflict.

“This means the spots can only be fixed in corners or back lanes of colonies, areas that people do not frequent much and where the dogs will also not face any problems. This also reduces the number of people coming in contact with the dogs; those who generally feed the dogs also tend to sterilise them and ensure they are vaccinated, thereby ensuring no diseases are spread,” she adds.

Ghosh, a resident of Vasant Kunj’s D-3 and D-4, has multiple feeding spots fixed in her own neighbourhood and says she has also fixed over 150 feeding spots in Delhi, since the 2009 judgement came out, but that even then, there is resistance from residents and resident welfare associations or RWAs.

Many are opposed to multiple spots; some even want them to be fixed outside colony boundaries.

“One or two spots are not enough in most cases as dogs are territorial and will fight amongst one another and not move large distances in a group. Therefore, spots to feed a small pack need to be fixed at multiple points,” explains Ghosh, who has successfully been able to fix spots in Vasant Kunj’s Sector A, pocket B&C, Sector B’s pockets 5&6, Sector D’s pockets 3&4, the Freedom Fighters Colony in Neb Sarai, in Malviya Nagar, two spots in Dwarka, Roop Nagar, Pusa institute, Khirki extension, Supreme enclave and Saket.

Amongst the spots identified this year are those in Vasant Kunj’s E-2 block, but even there, feeders have faced stiff resistance from other residents. Urvashi Vashist, a resident, says there are 15 complaints currently registered in the local police station over physical attacks on feeders, but little action has been taken so far.

“We thought the situation would improve once the feeding spots are fixed, but even then, there are residents who want the dogs to be fed outside the colony. Currently, we have five feeding spots fixed, but not all dogs can congregate at one spot and they also cannot move outside their territory,” says Vashisht.

Delhi agencies do not maintain data on stray dogs; these are territorial, serve as guard dogs, and keep the rodent population down. But some are violent (sometimes because some residents abuse them) and bite passers by and young children. According to municipal data Delhi reported 31,913 dog bites this year so far, and most are by community dogs. These dogs can’t be exterminated (like some residents want to), or simply shipped out; there are legal restrictions against both. But voluntary animal groups in most neighbourhoods take care of them, sterilise them (ensuring their population remains low), and try and relocate violent community dogs in shelters -- usually at their own cost. But most neighbourhoods remain vertically split between dog lovers and dog haters, with even professionals and former bureaucrats thinking nothing of either using their influence or bribing corporation workers to relocate community dogs.

Prachi Jain, assistant secretary at AWBI admits that few neighbourhoods directly approach them for assistance. “These are fixed when there is conflict and we are called in only when people require our intervention. In a lot of areas, residents fix a spot themselves and so there are many areas where residents have decided amongst themselves.”

For instance, n Nizamuddin East, residents identified feeding spots themselves and placed boards identifying them as such. “One feeding spot was fixed by AWBI several years ago, but the remaining seven or eight spots have been fixed by us. Some dogs are territorial and will not go to these spots, but most follow a routine and now know which feeder will feed them when and where. This has reduced conflict to a large extent,” says Shobha Malhotra, a local resident.

But not all RWAs are willing to adhere to the HC order.

Dr. Sujit Kumar Dutta, Secretary, AWBI told HT he had to personally intervene in a conflict at the Amrapali Zodiac society in sector 120, Noida, where the RWA still refuses to allow feeding spots. “The HC judgement and the law are clear, but RWAs in cases are misusing this and not allowing spots to be fixed. Even we face resistance.”

Nidha Sharma, a resident of east Kidwai Nagar cites similar issues, after she has been unable to get a spot fixed within the government colony she resides in, owing to the resistance from other residents.

“The demands from some RWA members and residents are that the spots should be fixed outside the gates of the colony. It is not possible to take 50 dogs outside and feed them each time. Pet lovers have been feeding these dogs for years and also sterilise them, but we are not getting any support from others to get a designated feeding spot inside,” she says.

Gauri Maulekhi, an animal activist and trustee at People for Animals (PFA) says while these points are not needed in all localities, AWBI should intervene swiftly in matters or areas where hostility is shown towards animals or caregivers.