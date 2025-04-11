Desilting of drains: NGT summons Delhi chief secretary, MCD commissioner

Menu Explore
PTI
Apr 11, 2025 06:45 PM IST

New Delhi, : The National Green Tribunal has summoned the Delhi chief secretary and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s commissioner over the desilting of drains in the national capital.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government had informed the tribunal that the desilting of 22 drains would be over by May 31.

The department also said the issue of desilting the covered portions of the Kushak and Sunehri Pul drains passing through south Delhi would be resolved in a meeting with the chief secretary.

In its order dated April 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "Considering the aspects of the matter, the gravity of the situation, the fact that inspite of the joint meeting held by the chief secretary, no progress has taken place till now and the monsoon is now again approaching and there is still uncertainty about the executing agency, we deem it proper to direct personal appearance of the commissioner, MCD and the virtual appearance of the chief secretary, Delhi on the next date of hearing."

The bench directed the virtual appearance of the chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board for "expeditious action".

The bench noted that according to the Delhi government’s counsel, a joint meeting of the flood control department, MCD and others was convened by the chief secretary on March 7 this year, where the MCD took up the responsibility of cleaning the drains, a joint committee of the MCD and I&FCD had been appointed.

The advocate also informed the tribunal that the "responsibility of desilting of box portions of Kushak drain and similar other sections was given to MCD by inviting expression of interest."

The tribunal said that the counsel for one of the intervenors submitted that the civic body had not taken any action to desilt the covered portion of the drain in Defence Colony, which caused flooding and "enormous inconvenience" to residents during the previous monsoon.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the issue, the MCD is expected to take prompt and immediate action. That apart, after the meeting dated March 7, no progress has taken place till now, and the situation is the same as was existing on the date of the meeting," it said.

The tribunal appointed a court commissioner to assess the ground-level situation in the Defence Colony area.

It said, "The court commissioner will visit the site, ascertain the extent of desilting work, if any, done and collect the relevant evidence in this regard and submit the report before the tribunal within five days."

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 16.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
