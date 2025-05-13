New Delhi, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the Centre with a proposal to develop the assembly building as a historical heritage hub, officials said. Develop Delhi Assembly building as historical heritage hub: Speaker to Centre

In the letter addressed to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the speaker proposed converting the assembly campus constructed in 1912 and steeped in India's legislative and political history into a dynamic space celebrating the national capital's rich democratic legacy, the officials said.

Gupta also sought a meeting with senior tourism ministry officials to discuss the feasibility, scope and cultural implications of the project.

"The Delhi Assembly building, originally established as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, stands as a significant symbol of India's political evolution. Having witnessed numerous milestones in the country's democratic journey, the building is not only an architectural landmark but also a repository of the nation's institutional memory," he said in the communication.

Recognising the historical and cultural value of this iconic structure, Gupta requested the ministry's support in preparing a comprehensive project report to guide the proposed transformation.

The initiative seeks to conserve the building's architectural integrity while enhancing its accessibility and relevance as a public heritage space.

Gupta's proposal includes heritage conservation through restoration and preservation of the assembly's original architectural features, establishment of a legislative museum, and interactive exhibitions to chronicle Delhi's legislative history and India's broader democratic framework.

He also proposed the development of tourism infrastructure such as visitor facilities, guided tours, informative signages and audiovisual aids to enhance the overall visitor experience and community engagement by involving local artisans, performers and cultural artistes to enliven the space through curated programmes and cultural events.

"This initiative is a step toward preserving and celebrating the democratic heritage of Delhi. The transformation of the assembly campus into a heritage hub will not only honour the past but also serve as a source of inspiration and education for future generations," Gupta said in his letter.

