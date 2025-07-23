Bengaluru, In another case of "digital arrest", two women were allegedly held hostage on a video call for nearly nine hours and forced to strip naked under the pretext of an “online medical examination” by cyber fraudsters posing as police officers, police said on Wednesday. Digital arrest scam: Two women held on hostage for nearly nine hours by fraudsters posing as police

The women were also "threatened with the nude images and videos recorded during the so-called medical examination," which the fraudsters claimed was necessary to identify birthmarks and moles, police said.

In the FIR, a 46-year-old Bengaluru woman said she and her childhood friend, an international instructor based in Thailand who is currently visiting India, were scammed by individuals claiming to be police officials from the Colaba Police Station in Mumbai.

On July 17, at around 11 am, her friend received a call from the fraudsters, who alleged that she was involved in a "Jet Airways scam".

According to the FIR, the fraudsters further accused her of involvement "in money laundering, trafficking, and even murder."

They shared her accurate bank card details to bolster their claims. Fearing serious consequences, the women complied with their demands and transferred ₹58,477 to a specified bank account, as instructed.

The women were also threatened with what appeared to be official documents—an arrest warrant and other paperwork supposedly from the CBI—related to money laundering.

"After that, they said a medical examination was needed to verify marks or tattoos on our bodies and instructed us to strip naked and follow their directions, which we did. They then told us we were under digital and home arrest and ordered us to remain on a WhatsApp video call for 24 hours. We weren’t allowed to leave the house, as they claimed we were under surveillance," the complainant stated.

Later, her childhood friend managed to contact another friend via WhatsApp and narrated their ordeal.

On her friend’s advice, she immediately disconnected the call after realising it was a scam. Soon after, the fraudsters began sending them their nude photos—captured during the so-called medical examination—and threatened to make them public.

"For about nine hours, we were subjected to continuous harassment, which caused us extreme stress and emotional trauma," the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the East CEN Crime Police Station on July 19.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

Digital arrest is a term used in cyber fraud cases where victims are falsely informed that they are under surveillance or in legal custody through digital means. They are often isolated via continuous video or call surveillance by fraudsters impersonating government officials and manipulated into following instructions—often leading to extortion or fraud.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.