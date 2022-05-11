Dilli gets its dil back: Youngster replaces the heart stolen from ‘I Love Delhi’ selfie point

Ever since the heart symbol went missing from Karol Bagh’s selfie point, ‘Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?’ became the talk of the town. But proving that the Capital isn’t heartless after all, one good Samaritan took matters in his hands. With the new message, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz”, 23-year-old performing arts professional Karshin Khatri, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, filled the void with a paper heart.

He says, “Since I live in the vicinity, it is so close to my heart. I have to cross it multiple times in a day. I also saw people looking and staring at it and it was a uncanny feeling for me. Masti hum bhi karte hai but ye galat baat hai. So I decided to do something about it.”

Earlier this week, the heart from the ‘I love Delhi’ sign at Karol Bagh went missing (Photos: Instagram)

Khatri recalls how he visited the location at night with a measurement tape to note down the size and placed the makeshift heart the next morning. He says, “After getting the accurate size, I got the material from a stationery shop. I started at 9pm and finished it next day at 4am. My parents were thinking ke koi ladki ki chakkar mein kar raha hun but I told them I will disclose it later.”

On the morning of May 10th, he went to the area to place the makeshift heart installation. “After putting in so much effort and hard work of an entire night, the next step was to install it carefully as I had to make it strong enough to last”. He also adds, “I went around 8am, and at first, I was hesitant as I didn’t have any permission from the authorities but still I went ahead and installed it, and posted photos of it.”

Selfie point at Karol Bagh

Elated with the response he got on social media as his Instagram post received close to 10k likes, he says, “Mere jeb se sirf ₹250 lage. It's just happy feeling. The whole town and Internet is super happy with such a small gesture and they’re not even related to me!”

