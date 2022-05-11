Dilli gets its dil back: Youngster replaces the heart stolen from ‘I Love Delhi’ selfie point
Ever since the heart symbol went missing from Karol Bagh’s selfie point, ‘Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?’ became the talk of the town. But proving that the Capital isn’t heartless after all, one good Samaritan took matters in his hands. With the new message, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz”, 23-year-old performing arts professional Karshin Khatri, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, filled the void with a paper heart.
He says, “Since I live in the vicinity, it is so close to my heart. I have to cross it multiple times in a day. I also saw people looking and staring at it and it was a uncanny feeling for me. Masti hum bhi karte hai but ye galat baat hai. So I decided to do something about it.”
Khatri recalls how he visited the location at night with a measurement tape to note down the size and placed the makeshift heart the next morning. He says, “After getting the accurate size, I got the material from a stationery shop. I started at 9pm and finished it next day at 4am. My parents were thinking ke koi ladki ki chakkar mein kar raha hun but I told them I will disclose it later.”
On the morning of May 10th, he went to the area to place the makeshift heart installation. “After putting in so much effort and hard work of an entire night, the next step was to install it carefully as I had to make it strong enough to last”. He also adds, “I went around 8am, and at first, I was hesitant as I didn’t have any permission from the authorities but still I went ahead and installed it, and posted photos of it.”
Elated with the response he got on social media as his Instagram post received close to 10k likes, he says, “Mere jeb se sirf ₹250 lage. It's just happy feeling. The whole town and Internet is super happy with such a small gesture and they’re not even related to me!”
-
UP constable arrested for supplying drugs in Mumbai
Mumbai An Uttar Pradesh police constable has been arrested for allegedly supplying premium quality Thailand-based Double Tiger Mark Heroin and Mephedrone in the city. The Malwani police on a tip-off nabbed two people identified as Pramod Sharma, 38, and Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Nazrul Khan, 32, from Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad in a suspicious condition.
-
Uptake of boosters in 18-59 age group remains low in Maharashtra
A month after booster doses were allowed for the population in the 18-59 age bracket through the private sector, Maharashtra has not managed to find a solution in districts where none of the private centres is stocking the vaccine. As many as 17 districts have not administered a single booster shot in this age group. Booster doses or precautionary doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years were started on January 10.
-
State budget will be in line with people’s expectations: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Stating that Aam Aadmi Party will present a comprehensive budget in line with the expectations of the people of Punjab, the state's finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema said that it for the first time that an elected government is seeking the public's suggestions before presenting the budget. The minister said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised the people of Punjab that the budget would be formulated as per their wishes and expectations.
-
Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, wanted in connection with multi-crore Gurugram heist, held in Dubai
In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist case, the Interpol apprehended gangster Vikas Lagarpuria in Dubai, and a team comprising officers of the Delhi Police and special task force is working to deport him, authorities said on Friday. The STF issued a lookout notice against the gangster three months ago, said police. “We will take him for questioning in connection with the multi-crore heist case,” said a senior STF official.
-
Pune man loses ₹12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud
A 43-year-old man lost ₹12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application. A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application. The man lost the money from his account.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics