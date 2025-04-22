Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DJB starts work to desilt Wazirabad pond to increase storage capacity

PTI |
Apr 22, 2025 04:24 PM IST

DJB starts work to desilt Wazirabad pond to increase storage capacity

New Delhi, Aiming to increase water production in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board has started work to increase the storage capacity of the Wazirabad pond area.

DJB starts work to desilt Wazirabad pond to increase storage capacity
DJB starts work to desilt Wazirabad pond to increase storage capacity

Earlier this month, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant and announced that the government is working on a project to carry out desilting of the Wazirabad pond in North Delhi district.

The Delhi Jal Board has now issued a tender, inviting companies to carry out the work at a cost of 25 crore and remove 3.63 lakh cubic metres of silt from the pond. As per estimates, the desilting work will increase the water-holding capacity of the raw water pond by approximately 100 million gallons per day .

The Wazirabad barrage is the first point of interception of the Yamuna River in the national capital, where the DJB constructed one of the biggest WTPs in the city, having an average water production capacity of 138 MGD.

Over the past few years, Delhi's water production grew from an average of 927 MGD in 2020-21 to 990-1,000 MGD in 2024. However, the requirement of the city is around 1,290 MGD, as per the Economic Survey, which the DJB is yet to achieve.

"The work will be carried out upstream of the river, starting from Wazirabad up to Ramghat, which is a distance of around 1 km. Usually, during the monsoon season, silt is carried away downstream, but this is legacy silt, which has accumulated over the years,” a DJB official said.

According to the Delhi government, the desilting process would be completed in two months, after which the pond would be able to store water at double its current capacity.

During an earlier inspection, Verma drank treated water from the plant and assured that it was completely safe and drinkable.

"The Wazirabad WTP has a storage capacity of 220 MGD, but due to silt accumulation along a one-km stretch, it is currently holding only around 100 MGD," the water minister said.

Verma also said that while Delhi receives adequate water from its neighbouring states, improvements were needed for storage infrastructure and leakage prevention.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DJB starts work to desilt Wazirabad pond to increase storage capacity
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On