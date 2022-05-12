DJB to automate sewage pumping stations to avoid overflow, says Jain

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to automate its 116 sewage pumping stations (SPS) by installing internet-based monitoring devices to prevent overflow and to allow timely discharge of sewage to the treatment plants, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that as soon as the sewage level crosses the threshold in tanks at these stations, these devices will intimate DJB officials in case the pumps have not been turned on.

He said in such a situation, the time at which to start the treatment plants can be easily ascertained so that the sewage is pumped towards the treatment plant, thereby doing away with any backflow or overflow into the sewer line.

Jain said all necessary preparations to fix the issues of water-logging and sewer overflow on roads in Delhi during monsoons are being taken and the installation of these devices was a step in that direction.

A senior DJB official said sewer lines are laid in such a manner that the sewage can travel from one line to another using gravity but such an arrangement is not possible in all places, especially in sewage pumping stations where sewage is stored in large underground tanks and then pumped up to the treatment plants.

Delhi has 116 such stations which feed the sewage to treatment plants. “Earlier, these pumping stations had designated officials who manually turned on pumps when the sewage reached a certain level in the tank but due to human errors, there were incidents of untimely discharge from stations, resulting in backflow into the sewer lines and sometimes led to the sewage getting mixed with supplied water as water pipelines run parallel to sewer lines.

A DJB official said untimely flow of sewage from these stations disrupted the biological activity at STPs and also caused overloading as multiple stations.

Under the proposed system, the sensor devices installed at the sewage pumping stations will ascertain the level of sewage. “As soon as the sewer water reaches crosses the threshold, DJB officials will get the information through the monitoring device, in case the pump hasn’t been switched on. Daily manual inspection of SPS, manual pump control settings, and data gathering will not be required,” the minister said.

.