DJB to automate sewage pumping stations to avoid overflow, says Jain
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to automate its 116 sewage pumping stations (SPS) by installing internet-based monitoring devices to prevent overflow and to allow timely discharge of sewage to the treatment plants, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that as soon as the sewage level crosses the threshold in tanks at these stations, these devices will intimate DJB officials in case the pumps have not been turned on.
He said in such a situation, the time at which to start the treatment plants can be easily ascertained so that the sewage is pumped towards the treatment plant, thereby doing away with any backflow or overflow into the sewer line.
Jain said all necessary preparations to fix the issues of water-logging and sewer overflow on roads in Delhi during monsoons are being taken and the installation of these devices was a step in that direction.
A senior DJB official said sewer lines are laid in such a manner that the sewage can travel from one line to another using gravity but such an arrangement is not possible in all places, especially in sewage pumping stations where sewage is stored in large underground tanks and then pumped up to the treatment plants.
Delhi has 116 such stations which feed the sewage to treatment plants. “Earlier, these pumping stations had designated officials who manually turned on pumps when the sewage reached a certain level in the tank but due to human errors, there were incidents of untimely discharge from stations, resulting in backflow into the sewer lines and sometimes led to the sewage getting mixed with supplied water as water pipelines run parallel to sewer lines.
A DJB official said untimely flow of sewage from these stations disrupted the biological activity at STPs and also caused overloading as multiple stations.
Under the proposed system, the sensor devices installed at the sewage pumping stations will ascertain the level of sewage. “As soon as the sewer water reaches crosses the threshold, DJB officials will get the information through the monitoring device, in case the pump hasn’t been switched on. Daily manual inspection of SPS, manual pump control settings, and data gathering will not be required,” the minister said.
.
-
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
-
Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals
Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area.
-
Rain shortfall has kept Delhi’s air ‘poor’ for most of summer
New Delhi: Delhi has seen more 'poor' and 'very poor' days than 'moderate' or satisfactory' days since March this year, as experts said that air pollution is not more a winter-specific problem and called for a year-round action plan to tackle air pollution in the city. The Delhi government last month formulated a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer.
-
HC seeks response of police on plea by Delhi riots accused
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought response of the city police on the bail plea by student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging a trial court's order dismissing the bail plea of Fatima in the case.
-
Tablighi Jamaat foreigners can’t claim right to enter India: Centre
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday defended its decision to blacklist 960 foreigners who of 35 countries who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March 2020, saying they cannot claim a fundamental right to enter the country. The Centre decided to blacklist the foreigners in April 2020. Mehta, however, argued that procedure prescribed under law permits Centre to issue directions asking a non-citizen to leave the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics