New Delhi, With the onset of summer in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board is working to set up a control and command centre for better management of water supply, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday. DJB to set up control room to track water tankers, monitor complaints: Delhi minister

The Delhi Jal Board is also working on a mobile app to help people track water tanker movements, Verma said.

"The command centre will also monitor disposal of complaints received by it. We are committed to providing clean drinking water to every citizen of the city," Verma said.

GPS systems have been fitted to 934 water tankers till date, which will be tracked from the control room likely to be set up within a week at the DJB headquarters in Jhandewalan, officials said.

"At the control and command centre , there will be real-time monitoring of the movement of water tankers, which will have two staff for supply of water in different areas. The centre is likely to be inaugurated by the chief minister in a week," a government official said.

The tracking of GPS-fitted tankers will ensure that they are supplying water in the designated areas, and prevent any irregularities.

There have been complaints in past of water supplied through the tankers not reaching the assigned localities, the official said.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all water tankers will be fitted with GPS systems.

While the DJB is responsible for providing clean drinking water to the city residents, the board has been facing problems for the past few years.

As per the last Economic Survey, there is a requirement of 1,290 million gallons per day of water for the city, but the DJB is only able to produce 990-1,000 MGD, which leaves the city with a gap in production of around 290 MGD.

Usually, water tankers are deployed in areas where the DJB is unable to supply water through its pipeline as well as in other areas facing a water crisis.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.