New Delhi, A 23-year-old worker engaged in a drain-cleaning project under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation died after the backhoe loader he was operating overturned near Dayal Singh College in south Delhi, with police citing possible safety lapses at the site. DMRC worker killed as loader overturns at south Delhi site; probe underway

The incident took place on Wednesday, when a PCR call was received at the Lodhi Colony police station about an accident during drain cleaning work, the police said.

On reaching the spot, the police found that the operator, Abhishek, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, had sustained critical injuries after being trapped under the machine. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, an official said.

According to a statement issued by the DMRC, the operator, employed with contractors M/s K R Anand, was hauling debris at Sunheri Nallah when he failed to apply the brake in time. The machine crossed a cut-out and its front wheel slipped into the opening, causing it to tilt and overturn.

The police, however, said preliminary enquiry indicated that the machine lost balance while pushing heavy stones into a drain around 16 feet deep. The edge of the drain was unstable and not reinforced, and safety measures at the site were found to be inadequate, contributing to the accident.

The work was being carried out under a government project through the DMRC, which had assigned it to M/s K R Anand. The machine involved in the incident had been hired from M/s Milestone Earthcon Pvt Ltd, the police said.

A crime team inspected the site and a case has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , he said.

The DMRC said a detailed inquiry has been initiated into the incident and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility of the contractor and other agencies regarding adherence to safety protocols and supervision at the site, the police said.

The corporation added that all necessary assistance is being extended to the family of the deceased by both the contractor and the DMRC.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.