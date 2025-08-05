Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

DoE postpones school management committee elections again, voting now on August 19

ByVarun Bhandari
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:54 am IST

Polling will take place on August 19 from 8am to 11am for the morning shift and from 1pm to 4pm for the evening shift. Results will be declared the next day, on August 20

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has postponed the School Management Committee (SMC) elections for a second time, citing administrative reasons. Voting will now be held on August 19, according to a revised schedule issued by the department.

NHeads of schools have been instructed to update the details of the newly elected SMCs online within a week of the results. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO/representational image)
NHeads of schools have been instructed to update the details of the newly elected SMCs online within a week of the results. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO/representational image)

In April, the DoE had directed all government and government-aided schools to dissolve their existing SMCs and issued fresh guidelines for their reconstitution. Elections were initially scheduled for May 9 with results on May 10, but were later deferred. A new date of August 6 was announced, which has now been postponed again.

As per the revised timeline, parents and guardians can submit nomination forms on plain paper until August 11. Teachers must collect signed acknowledgements by August 8. Scrutiny of nominations and the final candidate list will be completed by August 13, followed by preparation of voting sheets on August 14.

Polling will take place on August 19 from 8am to 11am for the morning shift and from 1pm to 4pm for the evening shift. Results will be declared the next day, on August 20.

Social workers interested in joining SMCs can apply online via the DoE website until August 11. Those who have already applied do not need to reapply. Applications will be reviewed by district deputy directors by August 14, and the final list will be shared with heads of schools by August 18.

Heads of schools have been instructed to update the details of the newly elected SMCs online within a week of the results. “The postponement aims to ensure smooth elections by allowing more time for parents and social workers to participate,” a DoE official said.

SMCs, constituted under the Right to Education Act, 2009, are two-year bodies consisting of 16 members, headed by the school principal or head of school.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DoE postpones school management committee elections again, voting now on August 19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On