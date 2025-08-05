DoE postpones school management committee elections again, voting now on August 19

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has postponed the School Management Committee (SMC) elections for a second time, citing administrative reasons. Voting will now be held on August 19, according to a revised schedule issued by the department. NHeads of schools have been instructed to update the details of the newly elected SMCs online within a week of the results. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO/representational image)

In April, the DoE had directed all government and government-aided schools to dissolve their existing SMCs and issued fresh guidelines for their reconstitution. Elections were initially scheduled for May 9 with results on May 10, but were later deferred. A new date of August 6 was announced, which has now been postponed again.

As per the revised timeline, parents and guardians can submit nomination forms on plain paper until August 11. Teachers must collect signed acknowledgements by August 8. Scrutiny of nominations and the final candidate list will be completed by August 13, followed by preparation of voting sheets on August 14.

Polling will take place on August 19 from 8am to 11am for the morning shift and from 1pm to 4pm for the evening shift. Results will be declared the next day, on August 20.

Social workers interested in joining SMCs can apply online via the DoE website until August 11. Those who have already applied do not need to reapply. Applications will be reviewed by district deputy directors by August 14, and the final list will be shared with heads of schools by August 18.

Heads of schools have been instructed to update the details of the newly elected SMCs online within a week of the results. “The postponement aims to ensure smooth elections by allowing more time for parents and social workers to participate,” a DoE official said.

SMCs, constituted under the Right to Education Act, 2009, are two-year bodies consisting of 16 members, headed by the school principal or head of school.