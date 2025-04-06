New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a man, working as domestic help, for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash worth about ₹86 lakh from his employer's house in south Delhi, an official said on Saturday. Domestic help arrested for robbery worth ₹ 86 lakh in Delhi

The accused, identified as Nirmal Malik , a native Odisha's Balasore, took advantage of his employer's absence during a Christmas vacation in Goa last year, he said. Malik was hired 12 days before the incident took place.

Three others, including the accused's wife and two accomplices, have been bound down in connection with the case, he added.

Malik had meticulously planned the theft after conducting a recce and broke into the house's locker with the help of his associate, Dharmendra Dass, who was arrested on March 12, police said.

"The theft took place on December 26, 2024, while the employer was away on a vacation. A PCR call reporting a house break-in was received by Defence Colony Police Station, and a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered," a senior police officer said.

The complainant, an acquaintance of the house owner, reported that valuables including gold jewellery and cash had been stolen.

During investigation, police learnt that Malik was hired on December 14, 2024. He was found missing after the incident and his phone was switched off, raising suspicion, said the officer.

Technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records led the police team to his last known location in Chirag in Delhi and further leads revealed he had fled to his native village in Odisha.

A police team was sent to Balasore, Odisha, where local help led to the detention of one of his associates, Dharmendra Dass alias Raja, from the Ishwarpur area.

Subsequent raids at Malik's native village led to the recovery of five gold ear tops, six gold earrings, six gold bangles, one gold ear piece, one gold necklace, one gold bracelet, one motimala, twelve silver items, and cash amounting to ₹6 lakh from his wife, who was later bound down, the officer said.

Based on her disclosure, more stolen items were recovered from Prabhakar Sahu, a goldsmith who received the stolen jewellery, he said.

Police later received information that Malik had moved to Bengaluru, Karnataka, and was working as a cook in a residential society in Peenya. A trap was laid and he was apprehended, he said.

Malik's wife, Prabhakar Sahu and Ratiranjan Malik, who helped sell the valuables, were bound down under relevant sections of the BNSS, he added.

