New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority not to take action against Shahi Idgah in the capital's Sadar Bazar area for using the park for a religious event last year. Don't against Shahi Idgah over use of park: Delhi HC to DDA

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the DDA on a petition filed by the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee and asked the authority for a response.

"Renotify on September 10. In the meantime, having regard to the fact that the waqf tribunal is non-functional, where the petitioner has instituted a suit, it is directed that the DDA shall not take any action pursuant to its notice dated February 11, 2025," the court said.

The petitioner's counsel said DDA's notice of February 11 demanded ₹12 lakh for using the park surrounding the Idgah for holding Ijtema, a religious evet, in December, 2024.

The counsel said the park was part of the Idgah premises and DDA had no claim over it, and a suit was filed before the waqf tribunal against the authority's claim over it.

However, since the tribunal was non-functional due to lack of quorum, DDA should hold its hand, he said.

The DDA counsel said a single judge of the high court gave a finding on the park being DDA's property while dealing with the petitioner's plea for installing a Maharani Lakshmi Bai statue there.

The lawyer said the single judge's decision was appealed against by the petitioner before a division bench, which did not intervene.

DDA claimed the religious function was held in its park without prior approval.

The petitioner's counsel said the single judge had no power to rule on the issue of title of the park and the division bench had left open all contentions of the parties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.