New Delhi, The Delhi government's PWD received about 180 calls related to waterlogging following the heavy early-morning rain that hit the city on Friday, officials said and added most of the complaints were addressed within 20-30 minutes. Downpour exposes frailties of Delhi's ageing drainage infrastructure

An intense storm accompanied by heavy rain hit the national capital, causing a house collapse that killed a woman and her three children and delaying more than 200 flights, even as the city grappled with widespread waterlogging, raising concerns over the monsoon preparedness of government and civic agencies.

Waterlogging was reported from areas such as the Dwarka underpass, Patparganj, Vikas Marg near ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, August Kranti Marg, Mayapuri, Geeta Colony, IP Estate, Ring Road, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the Minto Bridge underpass, RK Puram and Lajpat Nagar, among others.

The waterlogged roads and underpasses led to early-morning traffic congestion and public inconvenience, even as public works department personnel worked to pump out the rainwater.

"At the Minto Bridge underpass and the Pragati Maidan tunnel, there was initial waterlogging that was speedily pumped out. We pressed quick response teams into action and most of the spots were cleared shortly after reports were received," a PWD official told PTI.

The PWD manages a drainage network spanning approximately 2,156 kilometers across the city. However, this network is outdated and requires upgrading. The last drainage masterplan for Delhi was prepared in 1976, when its population was 60 lakh, the officials said.

The Delhi government has been working on a drainage masterplan, dividing the city into three basins Najafgarh, Barapullah and Trans-Yamuna and has hired consultants to redesign the network for future requirements. The consultants are analysing the existing infrastructure to improve drainage efficiency.

After a feasibility report for each is prepared, it is estimated to take two years to revamp the existing drainage system.

"Interventions are a part of continuous processes and corrective actions wherever required will continue. Addressing legacy issues is a step-by-step process. We will tighten all the loose ends, the feasibility reports for the drainage masterplan are awaited," a senior PWD official told PTI.

The PWD operates 151 permanent pumping stations with more than 600 pumps during the monsoon. Additionally, 234 mobile pumps are being deployed across the city. Currently, stormwater drains are able to handle 25 milimetres of water per hour, the officials said.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said waterlogging was reported at several locations due to the untimely and record rainfall.

"Swift action by PWD ensured that over 90 per cent of waterlogging was resolved within a couple of hours," he said.

"We are dealing with the sins of the past 10 years it will take time to clean that up. But we have started. People have already begun to see the difference," he added.

The minister had last week said the city was divided into 35 zones where desilting work was underway, with a target to complete the exercise by May 31.

"Freeing Delhi from waterlogging is not just a goal, it is our responsibility. We have made engineers accountable at every point and we have clearly instructed them that any negligence will result in suspension," he had warned.

Based on traffic police data, 445 waterlogging points in the city have been identified. Of these, 335 points are under the PWD.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.