New Delhi, Several parents of students studying in various branches of Delhi Public School held a protest outside the Directorate of Education on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the arbitrary fee hike and the expulsion of students. DPS fee row: More parents join protest against fee hike, students' expulsion

According to the parents, DPS Dwarka allegedly expelled 32 students earlier this month due to non-payment of increased fees.

Vivek Jain, parent of a DPS Rohini student, called for immediate intervention from the authorities. "We are willing to pay the fee approved by the government, but not the increased amount imposed by the school without proper explanation,” he said.

He also urged the government to share the draft of the proposed school fee regulation bill with parents. "We want to understand whether it genuinely safeguards the interests of parents and students," he added.

Aswani Makul, whose child also studies at DPS Rohini, said they had even approached the High Court regarding the issue, but no concrete steps had been taken by the DoE so far.

"The school continues with the same practices. We need clear and decisive action from the authorities," he said.

On May 15, the Directorate of Education directed the school to withdraw its communication regarding the expulsion of students and to readmit those affected.

The department also asked the school to ensure that no child is discriminated against in fee-related matters. A compliance report was requested within three days.

Sangeeta, parent of a DPS Dwarka student, voiced similar concerns. "We are ready to pay the fee set by the Directorate, but the school keeps raising it unilaterally. There is a lack of transparency, and parents are being unfairly burdened," she said.

Azad Singh, a parent, highlighted the stress being placed on children. "Students are being mentally harassed and threatened with expulsion due to unpaid fees. This affects their well-being and violates their right to education. The authorities must step in and act firmly," he said.

There was no immediate reaction available from DPS Dwarka.

