DTC bus enters subway in Naraina after brakes fail

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a car, climbed the pavement on the roadside, and entered the gates of subway in west Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday. There were photographs of the bus stuck in the gate of the subway. Police said the bus driver, conductor and marshal, who were in the bus at the time of the accident, were injured.

The incident was reported near the Naraina flyover at 12.15 pm when the three men were taking the bus to the depot. Eyewitnesses told police that the bus first hit a Maruti Brezza car and then climbed the pavement before entering the subway. Police are probing how the accident happened in the first place.

Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west) said, “During enquiry we found that a DTC bus came from towards Dhaula Kaun side and was going to the Naraina depot after dropping all the passengers. The bus collided with the Brezza car near the subway of the Naraina flyover. The bus driver tried to save the car and ran into the subway crossing. 3 people in the bus were injured. There were two occupants in the Brezza car but they are safe.”

A senior transport official said the DTC has ordered an inquiry into the accident and will investigate internally. “Based on the findings, if anyone is found guilty, suitable action will be taken accordingly.” the official said.

Police identified the three injured by their single names as Gaurav(23), Ramesh(44) and Rohtash(53). They were taken to the nearby Metro hospital, where Gaurav and Ramesh, who had received minor injuries on their forehead and hands, were discharged after first aid. The third injured, Ramesh is admitted at the hospital with injuries in his abdomen. The two occupants of Brezza car – Jasjog Singh and Eknoor Singh, who are Gurugram residents, are also safe, police said.