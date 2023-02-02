Home / Cities / Delhi News / DTC bus enters subway in Naraina after brakes fail

DTC bus enters subway in Naraina after brakes fail

delhi news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:56 PM IST

The incident was reported near the Naraina flyover at 12.15 pm when the three men were taking the bus to the depot.

Eyewitnesses told police that the DTC bus first hit a Maruti Brezza car and then climbed the pavement before entering the subway. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Eyewitnesses told police that the DTC bus first hit a Maruti Brezza car and then climbed the pavement before entering the subway. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a car, climbed the pavement on the roadside, and entered the gates of subway in west Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday. There were photographs of the bus stuck in the gate of the subway. Police said the bus driver, conductor and marshal, who were in the bus at the time of the accident, were injured.

The incident was reported near the Naraina flyover at 12.15 pm when the three men were taking the bus to the depot. Eyewitnesses told police that the bus first hit a Maruti Brezza car and then climbed the pavement before entering the subway. Police are probing how the accident happened in the first place.

Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west) said, “During enquiry we found that a DTC bus came from towards Dhaula Kaun side and was going to the Naraina depot after dropping all the passengers. The bus collided with the Brezza car near the subway of the Naraina flyover. The bus driver tried to save the car and ran into the subway crossing. 3 people in the bus were injured. There were two occupants in the Brezza car but they are safe.”

A senior transport official said the DTC has ordered an inquiry into the accident and will investigate internally. “Based on the findings, if anyone is found guilty, suitable action will be taken accordingly.” the official said.

Police identified the three injured by their single names as Gaurav(23), Ramesh(44) and Rohtash(53). They were taken to the nearby Metro hospital, where Gaurav and Ramesh, who had received minor injuries on their forehead and hands, were discharged after first aid. The third injured, Ramesh is admitted at the hospital with injuries in his abdomen. The two occupants of Brezza car – Jasjog Singh and Eknoor Singh, who are Gurugram residents, are also safe, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out