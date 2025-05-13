New Delhi, The Delhi Transport Corporation hopes to generate around ₹2,600 crore by allowing commercial activities at its Banda Bahadur Marg and Sukhdev Vihar bus depots and use the revenue to revamp the transit facilities, just like the DMRC's asset monetisation model. DTC takes DMRC line; to allow commercial activities at 2 bus depots, use fund for revamp

A senior official said the proposal, approved last week, looks at redeveloping the two depots through self-sustainable projects that would require no investment from the DTC.

It is part of a broader effort to improve the corporation's financial health, increase parking capacity, develop multi-level depots, revamp its residential colonies and commercialise its depots and terminals to enhance infrastructure.

According to estimates shared by Engineering Projects India Ltd , the Banda Bahadur Marg Depot project is expected to generate ₹1,858 crore in revenue, while the Sukhdev Vihar project could yield approximately ₹758 crore, the official said.

The company submitted the proposal on October 8 last year, followed by a detailed project timeline and a list of past projects on November 8.

As per the proposed timeline, the Banda Bahadur Marg Depot is expected to be completed in 28 months, while the Sukhdev Vihar project would take 21 months.

DTC operates 2,372 CNG and 1,612 electric buses, with 1,040 electric buses set to be inducted into its fleet soon. It has been exploring ways to expand parking capacity and boost revenue from non-transport sources such as advertisements and rentals from mobile towers, booths, and government offices.

In the recent years, the DTC has signed memorandums of understanding with public sector companies such as National Buildings Construction Corporation and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for property monetisation on a nomination basis.

NBCC will play a crucial role by implementing the project from concept to commissioning, providing services for both pre-construction and post-construction activities, another official from the department said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.