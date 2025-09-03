DU candidates, guardians to sign 1 lakh surety bond

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday announced that it is mandatory for parents or guardians of candidates contesting the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, to sign a surety bond of ₹1 lakh. The bond holds both the candidate and their guardian responsible for defacement violations during campaigning. Posters thrown on the floor during DUSU election campaigns last year. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The DUSU advisory committee met on Tuesday and following the high court’s decision, we will allow students to simply give an affidavit but it will state that if they are found guilty of any defacement, they might have to pay up to an amount of ₹1 lakh bond,” said Raj Kishore Sharma, the chief election officer.

“I have been duly apprised...of all guidelines pertaining to and concerning the DUSU elections. I hereby stand surety for the said amount of ₹1 lakh for any infringement of the guidelines in any manner including defacement during his/her campaign or even thereafter,” the bond mentioned.

The surety bond is to be executed on a non-judicial stamp paper.

The university has also created a portal through which anyone can upload photos and videos of defacement anonymously, following which the cases will be reviewed by the advisory committee.

According to officials, if found guilty, other penalties include temporary suspension of campaigning or cancellation of candidature.