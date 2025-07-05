DU may began ECA quota trials for 2025-2026 session from July 14

Delhi University is likely to begin trials for extracurricular activities (ECA) quota around July 14-15 for the upcoming 2025-2026 undergraduate academic session, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The total number of seats available in ECA quota is 1,347. (ARCHIVES)

“There are 14 categories, out of which trials for 12 will be done physically at individual centres. The other two, which include National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme, will be held online. The trials for the same will tentatively begin around July 14-15,” said Deepti Taneja, convener, DU ECA admissions committee.

ECA admissions will be based on a composite score, with 75 per cent weightage given to ECA performance and 25 per cent to the CUET score. The 14 categories include a wide spectrum for students to choose from, including divinity, digital media, dance, and debate. The total number of seats available in ECA quota is 1,347.

Taneja added, “Each category will have a separate centre but the allocations and admission process will be conducted through a centralised committee. For example, the creative writing trial will be held in Hansraj College and the trials for divinity, where candidates are evaluated on their proficiency in ‘shabad kirtan paath’, will be held in Mata Sundari College for Women.”