DU notifies 8am to 8pm shifts for colleges to manage fourth-year classes

A Delhi University (DU) notification, dated July 31, has advised all colleges and institutions to function from 8am to 8pm in order to “optimally utilise available resources”. The advisory follows a meeting of the university’s executive council on July 12 and comes as DU began its new academic session on Friday, welcoming the first batch of undergraduate fourth-year students under the new curriculum structure. The notification further said that senior regular faculty should be assigned teaching and mentoring responsibilities for fourth-year students, while guest faculty would be deployed wherever necessary and compensated accordingly. (HT Archive)

Over the past several months, teachers have raised repeated concerns about the lack of infrastructure to accommodate an additional academic year.

“In order to achieve this and to ensure availability of faculty and staff during the period, the deployment of faculty and staff be staggered,” the notification stated. It added that senior regular faculty should be assigned teaching and mentoring responsibilities for fourth-year students, while guest faculty would be deployed wherever necessary and compensated accordingly.

However, many faculty members criticised the notification, calling it impractical and unfair to both teachers and students.

“The 8am to 8pm schedule has now got an official stamp of approval from the university, thereby forcing colleges to adopt such a draconian, anti-teacher and anti-student timetable,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor at Kirori Mal College. “It instructs colleges to prepare a staggered timetable of a minimum five hours for each teacher, even if there is no space for them to sit and work. It also ignores concerns about safety, as teachers and students will be required to travel at odd hours.”

Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House, questioned the university’s approach of reserving fourth-year teaching for senior faculty, while leaving first-year instruction to guest faculty or less experienced teachers.

“This is no way to welcome a new batch into the university or any discipline,” she said. “The notification was issued on August 1 — does the university realise that teaching distribution and timetables have to be finalised during the vacation if classes are to start from Day One?”

Habib also expressed doubts about whether all colleges would be equally equipped to deliver the new fourth-year courses that have been added to the curriculum.