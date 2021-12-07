DU panel points to over-admissions as major drawback of cutoff based system

To bolster its argument for a common entrance test to admit students to undergraduate courses of Delhi University, the committee deliberating on admissions reforms has highlighted the issue of over-admissions plaguing colleges year after year, under the current cut-off based admissions process.

College heads said while any alternative to the present admission mechanism would require detailed discussions and deliberations, there was no doubt that a solution was needed for over-admissions.

While outlining the issues pertaining to cutoffs and the variation in marks allocated by different boards, the report prepared by the nine-member committee said, “Since admissions at the undergraduate level are cut-off based, it is difficult to control over-admissions beyond the sanctioned strength as applicants who are eligible within that cut off are all entitled for admission to a particular course of study.”

It further said dissuading prospective applicants from their right to be admitted to a course of their choice, upon meeting the cutoff, would not be appropriate.

The report also shared this year’s admission numbers for popular courses across colleges. Many of these courses ended up over-admitting students, the data showed. Colleges that saw over-admission included those with popular courses as well as those that had reduced cutoffs in subsequent lists after seats remained vacant in the first and second lists.

North Campus’s Hindu College saw over-admissions in multiple courses such as history and physics. The college has 49 sanctioned seats in BA (Honours) Political Science but recorded 146 admissions. In BSc (Honours) Physics, the college admitted 210 seats against 79 sanctioned seats. For BA (Honours) Mathematics, the college admitted 185 students against 49 sanctioned seats.

College principal Anju Srivastava said while she was yet to go through the panel’s interim report, over-admission needed to be looked into for better utilization of resources. “We build structures on the basis of a certain sanctioned strength. When the strength goes overboard, accommodating more number of students in the same class puts a lot of pressure on resources, especially lab facilities,” said Srivastava.

She further said that admitting a higher number of students also affected the teacher-student ratio adversely, and in consequence, the learning mechanism. “The teacher-student ratio is affected because we get teachers on the basis of the sanctioned strength, not the actual strength. This can affect the quality of learning,” said Srivastava.

Other colleges such as Miranda House and College of Vocational studies, among others, also recorded over-admissions. College of Vocational Studies ended up admitting 263 students against 96 sanctioned seats. Whereas Miranda House admitted 232 students in BSc (Honours) Physics against 86 seats.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the college ended up over admitting nearly 250 students for BCom. “We have around 140 seats across all categories for the course but ended up admitting around 250 students after reducing the cutoff by 1%. When the cutoff was high, the seats were vacant and when we reduced it by a percentage point, we ended up over admitting students,” said Khanna.

He said it was difficult to estimate admission intake since a high number of students could get admitted even with a minor change in the cutoff. “Right now, over-admissions continue to be a concern. An alternative is certainly needed,” he said.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the Bcom (Honours) saw 216 admissions against a sanctioned seat strength of 154. Hem Chand Jain, principal of the college, said they have recorded over-admissions in nearly all categories. “In some of the reserved categories, we admitted nearly 2.5 times more students than the sanctioned strength. In a system based on percentages, we have to admit all students meeting the cutoff criteria. We are not left with a choice and there is no way out of over-admissions,” said Jain.