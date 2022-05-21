DU students hail return of open mic events: Safe spaces to exhibit talent

Calling all singers, rappers, beatboxers, poets, instrumentalists, mimics and comedians to come and take to the stage — Delhi University’s young performers couldn’t wait to hear announcements like these, after two long years of being in the virtual space due to the pandemic. As open mic events, where one can display their talent in front of an audience, return to DU’s campus, budding performers share how much they love the freedom it gives them!

Aayush Goel, a third-year student of Business Economics at Shivaji College, recently gave voice to his poems at an open mic organised by the college’s Enactus team. Elated to find a platform, he says: “When the Covid-19 situation got normal, I was determined to perform. I never realised before my first [physical] performance how good it felt when audience praises you for your work. That feeling, when someone cries after listening to you because they relate to your story or the thought moved them, is spellbinding.” Goel adds that open mics are “really a safe and easy space where one can just present what one thinks”.

For Anushka Raj Sonkar, a second-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, performing at an open mic came as a chance to dust off her singing skills. She shares, “I’m a trained singer. Even though I’m out of practice now, I’m excited to perform and entertain everyone. It’s going to be just Bollywood songs.”

Feeling lucky to be back in time for the last leg of fest season, before he graduates and enters a different world, is Pratham Naman. A talented singer, who is pursuing BCom (Hons) at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, he shares his excitement to be a part of the event, aptly named Mic Drop 4.0! “It used to be a prolific experience back when I was in my first year. It’s a platform where artists can express their art in its true form. The crowd motivates us to give our best,” says Naman.

