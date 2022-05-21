DU students hail return of open mic events: Safe spaces to exhibit talent
Calling all singers, rappers, beatboxers, poets, instrumentalists, mimics and comedians to come and take to the stage — Delhi University’s young performers couldn’t wait to hear announcements like these, after two long years of being in the virtual space due to the pandemic. As open mic events, where one can display their talent in front of an audience, return to DU’s campus, budding performers share how much they love the freedom it gives them!
Aayush Goel, a third-year student of Business Economics at Shivaji College, recently gave voice to his poems at an open mic organised by the college’s Enactus team. Elated to find a platform, he says: “When the Covid-19 situation got normal, I was determined to perform. I never realised before my first [physical] performance how good it felt when audience praises you for your work. That feeling, when someone cries after listening to you because they relate to your story or the thought moved them, is spellbinding.” Goel adds that open mics are “really a safe and easy space where one can just present what one thinks”.
For Anushka Raj Sonkar, a second-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, performing at an open mic came as a chance to dust off her singing skills. She shares, “I’m a trained singer. Even though I’m out of practice now, I’m excited to perform and entertain everyone. It’s going to be just Bollywood songs.”
Feeling lucky to be back in time for the last leg of fest season, before he graduates and enters a different world, is Pratham Naman. A talented singer, who is pursuing BCom (Hons) at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, he shares his excitement to be a part of the event, aptly named Mic Drop 4.0! “It used to be a prolific experience back when I was in my first year. It’s a platform where artists can express their art in its true form. The crowd motivates us to give our best,” says Naman.
Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others
In a tragic incident, a car rammed into four pedestrians on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near Kattariguppe junction in Banashankari, killing one and seriously injuring the other three. The driver, identified as Mukesh, is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, police told mediapersons. Mukesh has been arrested and taken into custody, reports said. The man who died is seen thrown into two motorcycles, one of which fell on top of him.
Artistic ode to freedom fighters, heritage sites at Chanakyapuri
Passing by the recently painted underpass on Africa Avenue road in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, one can't help but get dazzled by a pop of red and yellow on either side. Passersby can also spot some of the heritage monuments and historical sites that define Delhi, while walking along the path, as well as portraits of freedom fighters and a glimpse of the historic Dandi March.
International Tea Day: Chai, temperature kuchh ho jaye!
Is there any love bigger than that for chai? Chai lovers will bet to say 'No'! So on International Tea Day, today, we ask some popular Delhiites on their kinda cuppa, which they wouldn't miss even in this gruelling heat; a love for tea that they proudly profess publically! 'Chahe 49 degrees ho, I have to have tea three times a day' Ravinder Singh, author, is another hard core tea lover.
Akali leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh passes away
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Jathedar Tota Singh, who is credited with making English a compulsory subject from Class 1 in state government schools, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Saturday morning.
Karnataka CM Bommai sets off cabinet rejig talks upon arrival in Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in the national capital on Friday and his sudden visit, second in less than 10 days, sparked off speculation in political circles, especially within the ruling BJP. After landing in Delhi, the chief minister directly went to call on a Union minister, sources said. The chief minister left Bengaluru for the national capital this afternoon and his return-schedule to Bengaluru has been kept "open".
