DU teachers say new UG curriculum will lead to course dilution, loss of jobs

A section of teachers of Delhi University, some of whom are also members of the academic council (AC) and executive council (EC), have written to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday, raising concerns over the draft undergraduate curriculum framework, released by the varsity last week, and said the proposed framework has significantly diluted coursework and contains reduced credits.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) outlines 176 credits for a four-year honours degree and offers students multiple entry/exit options throughout the course.

The new draft reduced the credits to 176 from 196 outlined in the first draft of the framework, which was approved by the academic council last year.

In their letter, the signatories said the framework seemed to have been drafted in a haphazard manner by the NEP cell, after bypassing the AC and EC.

While outlining the perceived shortcomings of the draft, teachers said the reduction in overall credits meant that there would be a loss of teaching hours and subsequent displacement of teachers. They said the reduction in workload would lead to a dilution of the syllabus content.

EC members Seema Das, one of the signatories, said besides the reduction in credits, there were apprehensions about the diversion of credits to MOOCs (massive open online courses) and SWAYAMs (the Union government’s free e-learning portal).

“How is it possible to earn a maximum of 26 credits per semester, as per the draft, when a semester can only allow a maximum of 22 credits (again, as per the draft). Does this imply the introduction of MOOCs and SWAYAMs through the back door? That will lead to a reduction in workload as students will be able to secure credits from other universities,” said Das.

The signatories pointed out that the draft framework did not specify the details of the practical components for science courses, while the compulsory aspect of courses such as environmental studies has been diluted.

“The EVS has been made a compulsory paper, with a six-month module syllabus, as per the UGC (University Grants Commission) and the Supreme Court directives. This is not reflected in the proposed framework. Similarly, language and commerce courses have also been restructured to their disadvantage, resulting in a loss of workload,” another teacher said.

While objecting to the multiple entry/exit option in courses and the credit transfer system -- a student may transfer credits from another university to the DU -- teachers said both will result in fluctuating workload while increasing the drop-out rate among students, particularly from the marginalised sections of society.

They requested the V-C to defer the implementation of the proposed framework.

Apart from the signatories, teacher groups have also raised concerns about the new framework. The DU teachers’ association (DUTA) will also be sending detailed feedback on the framework and has constituted a committee for the same.

The university has given time till January 30 for feedback on the proposed framework, which was released on its website last week.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the university will place the draft before the AC and EC after feedback has been collected from all stakeholders.

He said the university shared two frameworks in December with colleges and other stakeholders such as DUTA and the latest one was framed on the basis of feedback thus received. “We have refined the framework to focus on holistic multi-disciplinarity. We will go through the comments and try to incorporate more feedback after which the proposal will be placed before the AC and EC,” he said.

While addressing concerns regarding the reduced role of teachers, he said the V-C has repeatedly assured teachers that there will be no reduction in workload and the number of teachers will not decrease.