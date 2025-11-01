Delhi University (DU) has attracted sharp criticism from the academic community after an email was sent by the university to principals of all affiliated colleges, inviting students and faculty members to attend the National Godhan Summit. DU draws flak for cow summit

The summit is being organised by the Rashtriya Godhan Mahasangh and will be held from November 5-9 at the Major Dhyanchand National stadium. The theme of the summit is Bio E 3 (environment,employment and economy), which is expected to be visited by dignitaries, social activists and representatives of more than 600 gaushalas from across the country.

An exhibition will also be a part of the five-day event, where a major highlight will be display of various panchagavya products.

An email from the dean of colleges of DU mentioned, “In this regard, kindly circulate this information among teaching, non teaching staff and students so they can attend this summit, witnessing plethora of activities and exhibitions.....you are cordially invited to attend the event.”

While teachers have criticised the email, dean of colleges Balaram Pani clarified that DU has no affiliation with the summit.

“We have just given information in case anyone is interested in attending,not invited anyone. The summit is related to the environment and economy. No relaxation will be given in attendance for anyone attending the summit, nor does the university play any part in the summit,” Pani added.