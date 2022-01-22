DU releases draft four-year UG curriculum framework, seeks suggestions

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday released the draft curriculum framework -- a structure for four-year undergraduate programmes in different disciplines with multiple entry/exit options -- for admissions under its revised admission policy starting this academic calendar.

The draft is in the public domain on the DU website and stakeholders, including teachers, academicians, students, parents and recruiters, may share their suggestions online, in the prescribed form, till January 30, 11.59pm.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) outlines 176 credits for a four-year honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year honours degree.

Last December, the university shared two proposed NEP frameworks with colleges for deliberations, apart from a skeletal framework that was discussed by the academic council (AC) and the executive council (EC) last August when the FYUP (four-year undergraduate programme) agenda was approved.

However, the draft UGCF that was put in the public domain on Friday was different from these three earlier versions, council members said.

While the DU AC in August approved 196 credits for a four-year honours degree and 148 credits for a three-year honours degree, the credits were reduced to 184 and 140, respectively, in the second proposed course structure and 164 and 124, respectively, in the third proposed course structure. The fourth and latest framework outlines 176 credits for a four-year honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year honours degree.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the framework had been formulated with a student-centric approach. “The framework provides flexibility in terms of choice of discipline (s) of study, developing academic pathway having creative combinations of disciplines for study with multiple entry and exit options, and determining semester-wise academic load and the ease to learn at his/her own pace,” Singh said in the draft.

He also said the increase in the number of choices and courses will also increase the need for more educators.

Under the framework, a certificate will be awarded to students who exit at the end of the first year after securing 44 credits. A diploma shall be awarded to students who exit at the end of the second year with 88 credits. Students will secure a bachelors degree with honours if they exit at the end of the third year with 132 credits in a single core discipline course.

In the fourth year of the programme, students can either choose to pursue an Honours degree in a particular discipline or an Honours degree with research with 176 credits. They will be required to work on a dissertation or an academic project. The minimum credit to be earned by a student per semester is 18 and the maximum is 26, according to the draft framework.

Several DU teachers said the latest framework has reduced the course credits, which would lead to loss of jobs along with dilution of course content.

Abha Dev Habib, associate professor, Miranda House, and former EC member, said the framework put in the public domain has reduced the number of hours (of study) and hence the credits. “The latest model reduces weightage in terms of number of hours and, hence, the credits for discipline specific core (DSC), discipline specific electives (DSE) and generic elective (GE) have been reduced from six to four. This dilution is not acceptable,” said Habib.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor, Kirori Mal College, said the draft framework demonstrated a major dilution of academic rigour and quality owing to the reduced number of credits. “Each core paper gets four credits instead of six at present and the ability enhancement courses (AEC) and skill enhancement courses (SEC) get two credits instead of the present four. Moreover, the students get 132 credits after six semesters in the proposed programme instead of 148 in the present structure,” said Chakraborty.