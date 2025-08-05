DU’s session begins amid alarm from faculty, students over prep

Even as the academic session 2025–26 officially commenced on Friday, several Delhi University (DU) colleges formally began classes only on Monday, grappling with ongoing admissions, uncertain student counts, and delayed syllabus uploads, leaving both faculty and students anxious about the year ahead, they claimed. Despite a July 31 notification from the university’s executive council (EC) advising institutions to operate from 8am to 8pm to utilise resources optimally, many colleges are still working within older time slots. (HT Archive)

With the introduction of the first batch of four year undergraduate programmes’ students under the new curriculum framework, colleges are struggling to adjust their schedules and infrastructure. Despite a July 31 notification from the university’s executive council (EC) advising institutions to operate from 8am to 8pm to utilise resources optimally, many colleges are still working within older time slots.

“We are sticking to our timings, which are 8.45am to 5.30pm. Since this is the first time we’re accommodating the fourth year, of course there will be some trial and error. We’re hoping we can manage within those timings, but, if need be, we will extend it a little,” said Vajala Ravi, principal of Sri Venkateswara College.

However, many professors expressed concern over the lack of preparedness. “We feel unprepared. We do not know the exact number of students or what timings we will have to teach. When a professor enters a classroom to take a class, if the professor himself has no idea, then how will he guide the students?” said a DU professor on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, DU students pursuing undergraduate courses have the option to exit after any even semester and rejoin later under the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (ME-ME) scheme. They are awarded an undergraduate certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, a bachelor’s degree after three years, and a bachelor’s degree with honours, honours with research, or honours with entrepreneurship upon completing the full four-year programme, depending on their course and preference.

The exact number of students enrolled in the fourth year also remains unknown, as students are still opting out. “Initially, the portal to exit after the third year had been closed on July 31, but then students approached the university asking for it to be reopened, as they are still getting admission confirmations from other universities for further studies. So, the portal is open as of now,” a senior DU official said, also requesting anonymity.

Abha Dev Habib, associate professor at Miranda House, highlighted the issue of delayed syllabus uploads. “Undergraduate admission is still going on, so of course, some shuffling will happen even after the session has started. Meanwhile, a lot of department syllabi remain to be uploaded. Our physics department syllabus got uploaded at 12.30am on August 1. There is no time to prepare, and in turn, how will professors counsel students if they themselves are not sure?” she said.

“Moreover, in violation of Statutes,committees are making changes to syllabi passed by the Academic Council and Executive Council,” Habib added.

Students, too, voiced their worries about the uncertainty. “There is still a lack of clarity regarding a lot of things. We are hearing that timetables might be extended. On top of that, we have credits for research, and we do not know how that will be accommodated. I want to complete my honours with a research degree, but I do feel anxious about the uncertainty. Having a clearer picture would certainly help,” said a fourth-year student from Kirori Mal College.