delhi news

Easy hacks to make your cake fluffy

Zareen Shaukat Shaikh, pastry Chef and Instructor shares some tips and tricks to make a perfect cake.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 08:52 AM IST
ByHTC

Everyone wants and desires the perfect, fluffiest sponge. With some precautions and tricks, one can make a prefect cake. Here are some tips by Zareen Shaukat Shaikh, pastry Chef and Instructor:

*Sift dry ingredients like flour, baking powder or soda. This is aeration, which gives your sponge a light texture

*Use ingredients at room temperature

*When whisking eggs, start at a low speed, and gradually increase it. This causes proper aeration which results in a fluffy sponge

*Bake at a correct temperature so that your cake doesn’t sink or become dense

*Replace milk with buttermilk - this causes an acidic reaction, which equals to a lighter and fluffier sponge

*Do not over mix your flour and do not over fold your batter. If you do this, your sponge will be extremely rubbery.

Personally, I prefer to keep it classy, and not overdo things, says Zareen Shaukat Shaikh.
The chef believes cake decoration is the most daunting and important task, it is what will make or break your cake, because at first glance, people will see your creation. “Personally, I prefer to keep it classy, and elegant, and not overdo things, when it comes to beautifying a cake. A clean finish is far more attractive than a cake that is overloaded with various elements or toppers,” says Shaikh

