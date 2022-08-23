Delhi excise policy: ED registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

In yet another setback for the AAP government in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

The ED will probe if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The ED, during its probe, will analyse if individuals and companies who were involved in the policy-making of this scheme and related entities generated any "proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA" and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The agency has powers to attach such assets and question, arrest and prosecute those who indulge in the offence of money laundering.

